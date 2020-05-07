Google beats most claims in voice assistant privacy lawsuit

A California federal judge granted Google’s motion to dismiss multiple claims in a lawsuit accusing the company of illegally recording and disclosing the communications of users’ of devices enabled with its voice assistant without consent.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose on Wednesday tossed the plaintiffs’ claims under a federal wiretap law and California privacy and consumer protection laws, among others, while allowing parts of two other claims to go forward and gave the plaintiffs the opportunity to amend the complaint.

