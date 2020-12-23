Google, Cartoon Network beat lawsuit over kids' data collection

A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Alphabet Inc’s Google and a host of other companies unlawfully collected data from children who watched videos on online video-sharing platform YouTube and targeted advertisements to them.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose held in a Monday ruling that the plaintiffs’ privacy claims under state law are “expressly preempted” by the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, granting the companies’ motion to dismiss.

