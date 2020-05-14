Police need reasonable suspicion to search hotel guest registry: Minnesota high court

Hotel guests have a reasonable expectation of privacy in location information found in hotel registries, and law enforcement officers need a reasonable suspicion to search them, the Minnesota Supreme Court said on Wednesday in a divided opinion.

The high court by 4-3 vote found that a lower court was wrong to deny a man’s motion to suppress evidence that police discovered in his hotel room in 2015 after they used information found in a guest registry to run a background check and knock on his door, which led him to be charged with check forgery.

