IBM can't shake facial recognition suit but dodges some claims

An Illinois federal judge has largely refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing International Business Machines Corp of violating Illinois’ biometric privacy law in the way it used facial image scans from a dataset from photo sharing site Flickr.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras in Chicago on Tuesday denied the New York-based company’s bid to toss the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act case, rejecting IBM’s contention that the law doesn’t apply to its analysis of photographs, among other arguments. The judge granted dismissal of two counts of the complaint, however.

