Federal judge refuses to toss data security lawsuit against healthcare clearinghouse

A federal judge in San Diego is allowing most of a data privacy lawsuit against Inmediata Health Group Corp to proceed, finding the plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged standing and adequately pleaded several of their claims for the case to move forward.

Inmediata had convinced the judge earlier this year to dismiss the initial complaint in the case, which alleged the company failed to protect 1.5 million individuals’ personal and medical information. The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint with additional claims over the 2019 data security incident that exposed the information online.

