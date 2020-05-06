Health software company gets data security claims dismissed for lack of standing

A federal judge in San Diego has tossed a lawsuit against Inmediata Health Group Corp accusing the health software company of exposing the personal and medical information of 1.5 million individuals in a 2019 data security incident.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller on Tuesday granted the company’s motion to dismiss the proposed class action, agreeing that the plaintiffs had not sufficiently alleged they had suffered an injury from a future risk of identity theft and fraud.

