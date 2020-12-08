Internet of Things law uses procurement process to boost cybersecurity

As cybersecurity threats increase and internet-connected devices proliferate, President Donald Trump has signed new legislation aimed at limiting the risks to government and incentivizing manufacturers to address security gaps.

The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020 will require minimum security requirements for procurement and use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices by the federal government. Trump signed the bipartisan bill into law on Friday, the White House said.

