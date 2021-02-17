Jones Day is latest major law firm affected by vendor data breach

Jones Day confirmed Tuesday that a file transfer platform it used was recently compromised, and that the firm is investigating the breach and talking with affected clients.

Hackers that go by the name Clop claim to have stolen files belonging to Jones Day and posted screenshots on the dark web, according to by DataBreaches.net, which posted redacted images of firm correspondence over the weekend.

