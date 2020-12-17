MDL panel pools litigation for data cases against Blackbaud, Clearview

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created two MDLs in separate litigations, one involving facial recognition tech company Clearview AI Inc in Illinois and the other against software company Blackbaud Inc in South Carolina.

The panel in a Tuesday order coordinated cases for pretrial proceedings against Clearview, which has been accused of improperly collecting and distributing individuals’ biometric data. In a separate order, the panel tied together cases against Blackbaud following a ransomware attack and data breach that allegedly compromised the personal information of millions of people.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r2Oi9F