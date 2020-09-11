Lewis Brisbois privacy and cyber group vice chair jumps to Kroll

Investigations and risk consultancy Kroll has hired a new cybersecurity executive, Christopher Ballod, who is leaving his position as a partner and vice chair of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith’s privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Ballod, who joins as an associate managing director in Kroll’s cyber risk practice, said in an interview that the “unspoken piece” in his prior legal work was the “technical bent.”

