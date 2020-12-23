Cyber attacks, privacy rules kept demand for data lawyers high in 2020

Increasing ransomware attacks and new laws and regulations globally have fueled a high demand for privacy and data security lawyers in the past few years, and the trend gained traction in 2020.

Hardly a week went by that a lawyer with expertise in privacy or data security wasn’t scooped up. Practice leaders played musical chairs between law firms - particularly in the second half of the year - and government and in-house lawyers jumped to private practice.

