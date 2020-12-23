Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Cyber attacks, privacy rules kept demand for data lawyers high in 2020

By Sara Merken

Increasing ransomware attacks and new laws and regulations globally have fueled a high demand for privacy and data security lawyers in the past few years, and the trend gained traction in 2020.

Hardly a week went by that a lawyer with expertise in privacy or data security wasn’t scooped up. Practice leaders played musical chairs between law firms - particularly in the second half of the year - and government and in-house lawyers jumped to private practice.

