Still facing fallout over 2016 hack, Kansas law firm loses bid to trim insurer's lawsuit

A federal judge refused Thursday to scale back a lawsuit brought against law firm Warden Grier by its own insurance company client over a data breach that gave hackers access to the insurer’s confidential information.

The case stems from a 2016 breach by international hacker group that broke into Warden Grier’s computer system and stole personal information, including information belonging to client Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. The law firm contacted outside attorneys and the FBI to investigate and later paid the hackers not to disclose the data, according to court filings, but it didn’t notify Hiscox or its insureds.

