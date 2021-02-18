Jones Day and Goodwin breaches highlight law firms' cyber, PR challenges

Days after Jones Day acknowledged the latest data breach to affect a major law firm, continuing headlines and speculation about the incident underscore not just the risks firms face from hackers, but also the need for a clear strategy to address a breach situation.

Jones Day confirmed Tuesday that it was communicating with clients and authorities about the breach, saying it was informed of an incident with a third-party file transfer vendor, Accellion Inc, not a breach of the law firm’s own network. The incident was first reported on Feb. 13 by DataBreaches.net, which posted screen shots of Jones Day communications leaked by a hacker group known as Clop.

