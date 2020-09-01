Cooley picks up DLA Piper privacy and cybersecurity co-chair to lead practice in Europe

Cooley has brought on Patrick Van Eecke, former co-chair of DLA Piper’s global data privacy and cybersecurity practice, as a partner in its Brussels office, which launched last year in a bid to boost the firm’s presence in Europe.

Van Eecke, who joins as head of Cooley’s European cybersecurity, privacy and data practice and vice chair of the global practice, brings with him a team of data protection professionals, the firm said in its Tuesday announcement.

