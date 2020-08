The Libra Association has brought on former O’Melveny & Myers’ privacy co-chair and U.S. Department of Homeland Security general counsel Steve Bunnell, the group announced Thursday.

Bunnell recently left his post as co-chair of O’Melveny’s data security and privacy practice to join the digital currency organization as its chief legal officer.

