Supreme Court to weigh LinkedIn cert bid over computer fraud law's scope

The U.S. Supreme Court is slated to consider next week whether to review LinkedIn Corp.’s challenge to a 2019 federal appeals court ruling in favor of analytics company hiQ in a dispute over the use of publicly accessible data.

Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn asked the high court in March to address the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, citing the “fundamental importance” of determining whether the law protects public-facing websites from certain types of data-scraping by other companies. The justices are scheduled to weigh the petition during their Tuesday conference.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jhNSrP