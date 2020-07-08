Judge rejects challenge to Maine's new internet privacy law

A Maine federal judge dealt a blow Tuesday to industry groups that hoped to invalidate a state law preventing internet service providers from using or selling customers’ personal information without consent.

In an initial win for Maine, U.S. District Judge Lance Walker rejected the industry associations’ claims that federal law preempts the newly enacted state statute, dismissing three out of five counts in the case. The judge also found the groups had yet to muster sufficient arguments that the law is unconstitutional.

