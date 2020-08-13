IN BRIEF: Mass. AG launches new data privacy and security division amid 'surge' of threats

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has created a new division focused on protecting consumers from the “surge” of privacy and security threats in an evolving digital economy, the office announced on Thursday.

The division “will build on our office’s commitment to empowering Massachusetts consumers in the digital economy, ensuring that companies are protecting personal data, and promoting equal and open access to the internet,” Healey said in a statement on the new section.

