Tech giants, others back Microsoft in 2nd Circuit fight over secrecy order

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google are backing Microsoft Corp as it squares off with the federal government over a secrecy order that prevents the company from disclosing a government search warrant for a business customer’s information stored in the cloud.

The tech giants and others, including software industry trade group BSA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a group of former federal prosecutors, filed amicus briefs Monday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Microsoft urged the court in its appeal last month to reverse the denial of its bid to modify the secrecy order to allow the company to notify an appropriate customer contact about the warrant.

