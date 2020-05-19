Westlaw News
May 19, 2020 / 11:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: FTC, digital game company settle claims over privacy program membership, agency says

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday a Swiss digital game developer has agreed to settle the agency’s claims that it falsely represented its participation in a children’s privacy safe harbor program even after its membership had been terminated.

Neuchâtel, Switzerland-based Miniclip S.A. agreed to refrain from misrepresenting its membership in any government or self-regulatory privacy or data security program under the proposed consent order.

