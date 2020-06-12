Online marketplace Minted hit with California privacy lawsuit after data breach

Online design marketplace Minted Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit under California’s new privacy law accusing it of failing to implement reasonable security measures to protect personal information.

The proposed class action lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court on Thursday, comes after the company revealed last month that unauthorized actors accessed customers’ names and account login information. The plaintiffs, seeking to represent classes of individuals whose personal information was compromised in the breach, sued under the California Consumer Privacy Act, which took effect in January.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zt5Kyb