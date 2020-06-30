Data center operator settles FTC claims over cross-border transfer program

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that data center platform NTT Global Data Centers has agreed to settle claims that it misrepresented participation in a cross-border data transfer program.

The proposed settlement with the FTC also resolves allegations that the company, formerly RagingWire Data Centers Inc, failed to comply with some of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program’s requirements even before its certification lapsed in 2018.

