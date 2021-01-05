In-house vet from Twitter, StubHub, eBay jumps to O'Melveny

O’Melveny & Myers has added privacy and internet lawyer Tod Cohen, who most recently served as deputy general counsel and vice president of Twitter Inc.

Cohen, who joins O’Melveny as a partner, previously held senior in-house roles at ticket company StubHub and e-commerce company eBay Inc. O’Melveny, in announcing the hire Tuesday, said he will leverage that experience to work with clients on data privacy, antitrust and competition, content moderation and payments issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2KWyKUR