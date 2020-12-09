EPIC calls for probe of test proctoring companies as student privacy concerns mount

As the COVID-19 crisis has forced many students across the country to shift to online learning, the Electronic Privacy Information Center is asking the District of Columbia’s attorney general to investigate five companies that provide online test proctoring tools.

Building on existing concerns over student privacy amid the pandemic, the Washington privacy group alleged in a Wednesday complaint with the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine that the companies’ “excessive collection of personal information and use of secret algorithms” amount to unfair and deceptive trade practices.

