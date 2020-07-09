Westlaw News
Ex-TiVo IP chief Arvin Patel heads to Intellectual Ventures

Sara Merken

Former TiVo Corp chief intellectual property officer Arvin Patel is taking a new role with Intellectual Ventures, the patent licensing and monetization company announced Thursday.

Patel, a lawyer and prominent figure in the IP licensing world, will serve as chief operating officer of the company’s Invention Investment Fund and is expected to begin in September, Bellevue, Washington-based Intellectual Ventures said.

