Lawsuit against Pearson over data breach scuttled by injury claims

A Minnesota federal judge has granted a bid by subsidiaries of education company Pearson to dismiss a lawsuit brought over a data breach that resulted in the unauthorized access of personal information from 13,000 school and university accounts.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis on Monday found that a legal guardian, who claimed a minor’s personal information was stolen by the cyber attack, lacked standing to bring the proposed class action against NCS Pearson Inc. and Pearson Education Inc.

