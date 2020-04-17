Penn State employee loses bid to revive email privacy lawsuit at 3rd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has rejected a bid by a Pennsylvania State University employee to revive her lawsuit against two state officials, finding they didn’t violate a federal electronic communications law when getting the school to hand over her emails.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the Stored Communications Act does not apply to Carol Lee Walker’s claims because the university doesn’t offer electronic communications services to the public and Penn State voluntarily turned over her work emails to officials from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3exC7v1