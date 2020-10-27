6th Circuit rules phone search by probation officer was unreasonable

A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision that denied an Ohio man’s attempt to suppress cell phone evidence after his probation officer from a separate offense searched the device.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Jason Fletcher’s conviction related to child pornography on Monday in a 2-1 decision. The court found the officer lacked reasonable suspicion when he conducted a phone search at a routine visit only because Fletcher had two phones on him and reacted “nervously” when the officer asked about the phones. The court also said Fletcher’s probation terms didn’t allow for the search.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mxtALN