Judge narrows privacy case against fintech firm Plaid

Plaid Inc must face some claims in a consolidated proposed class action that accuses the financial technology company of obtaining and using consumers’ banking account credentials and financial information without consent.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland on Friday found the plaintiffs sufficiently allege invasion of privacy, violation of California’s anti-phishing law and other claims.

