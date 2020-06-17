Westlaw News
1st Circuit reverses decision that suppressed evidence captured on pole camera

Sara Merken

A federal appeals court ruled that a lower court was wrong to allow the suppression of evidence obtained directly from a camera the government installed on a public utility pole that captured video of the front of a home of a woman being investigated for unlicensed sale of firearms.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said 2018 U.S. Supreme Court opinion Carpenter v U.S., cited by the lower court and related to the privacy of historical cellphone location data, doesn’t provide a basis for the court to depart from its own precedent in U.S. v. Bucci, in which it held that government use of a pole camera surveilling a suspect’s home was not a search per the 4th Amendment to the Constitution because there was no reasonable expectation of privacy.

