Pret can't dodge biometric privacy lawsuit over employee fingerprint scans

An Illinois federal judge on Monday said sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger (USA) Ltd must face a proposed class action over alleged unlawful collection and retention of employees’ biometric data, denying the company’s motions to stay and dismiss the case.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah in Chicago rejected Pret’s argument that the court should wait to rule until two other courts resolve pending appeals in other Illinois Biometric Privacy Information Act cases that touch on preemption and statute of limitations issues that the company addresses in its dismissal arguments.

