Quarles & Brady on Wednesday said three new attorneys have joined the firm’s data privacy and security practice in its Tampa and Chicago offices.

Hilary Lane, formerly the chief privacy officer for NBCUniversal, is a partner in the firm’s Tampa office. Greg Leighton joins as a partner and Bari Nathan as an associate in Chicago, both from Neal Gerber & Eisenberg, said a spokesperson.

