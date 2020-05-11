IN BRIEF: Texas court system hit with ransomware attack

The Texas Office of Court Administration disabled some court websites after its state court network was subject to a ransomware attack late last week, the office said on Monday.

The court administration office, which serves the appellate courts and state judicial agencies within the Texas Judicial Branch, said in a statement it will not pay a ransom. There also is no indication that sensitive information was compromised in the attack, which was discovered early Friday morning, according to the statement.

