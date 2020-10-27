9th Circ hands prison company a mixed win in attorney-client wiretap case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that every individual interception of an attorney-client phone call by private prison operator CoreCivic Inc, rather than its recording pattern as a whole, counts as separate violation of federal and Nevada wiretap laws.

The two-year statute of limitations under the laws is “triggered anew” for each recorded call, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an opinion partially affirming and reversing a Nevada district court ruling. That means CoreCivic can win summary judgment only for calls the plaintiff, criminal defense attorney Kathleen Bliss, had a “reasonable opportunity” to discover were recorded more than two years before she filed her lawsuit in July 2018.

