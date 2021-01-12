Reed Smith partners with data services company to pair action with advice

Reed Smith has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with managed data services company Calligo Ltd to deliver clients of both entities a range of data protection, privacy and governance services, they announced on Tuesday.

Data and technology issues "are paramount for every business right now," cutting across every industry from financial services to manufacturing to health care, said Sam Cullari, a counsel at Reed Smith who works on matters combining technology, privacy and data security. "This is a partnership that will allow us to provide a full-service solution to our clients." To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35CHXZg