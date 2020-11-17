Baker & Hostetler cross-border privacy pro is latest Big Law alum to join Rimon Law

Rimon Law, a so-called distributed or cloud-based law firm, has brought on Sarah (Xiaohua) Zhao, an international transactions and data privacy specialist at Baker & Hostetler as the 31st new partner to join the firm in 2020.

Zhao joins Rimon in Washington, D.C. In addition to Baker & Hostetler, she has practiced at Faegre Baker Daniels (now Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath), Perkins Coie, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Holland & Knight, where she was managing partner of the firm’s Beijing office, according to her LinkedIn page.

