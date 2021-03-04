4th Circ upholds dismissal of TCPA case against federal CMS employees

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to revive claims against three federal employees who were sued for allegedly causing a government contractor to make robocalls, without consent, to consumers with information related to health plan enrollment.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Maryland district court’s dismissal of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act case on sovereign immunity grounds, finding the three Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) employees acted as part of their official duties and the federal government is the “real party in interest.”

