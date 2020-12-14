Government contractors not exempt from consent-only robocall rule, FCC says

Contractors working for federal, state and local governments need to get consent before making robocalls to consumers, the Federal Communications Commission said in a decision released Monday.

The order reverses the FCC’s earlier interpretation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in which the agency in 2016 said federal contractors were excluded from the requirement for robocallers to obtain consumers’ prior express consent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37j58sT