FCC, FTC caution against routing coronavirus scam robocalls

By Sara Merken The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission warned three companies to immediately stop routing and transmitting coronavirus pandemic-related robocalls.

The federal regulators on Wednesday jointly sent letters to Voice over Internet Protocol service providers they say have routed scam robocall campaigns related to false Covid-19 refunds, Social Security Administration account suspensions, and loan reductions, cautioning that failure to shut down the traffic could lead to all calls from them being blocked or possible enforcement action. The letters follow on the heels of letters to other VoIP service providers sent in April regarding pandemic scams, which “led to the termination of other robocallers’ access to American phone networks,” the FCC said.

