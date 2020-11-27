Supreme Court to weigh reach of federal computer fraud law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is slated to hear oral argument concerning the scope of a federal computer fraud law in a case that gives the justices a chance to resolve a longstanding circuit split.

A decision in the case, Van Buren v. United States, should clarify whether it is a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for someone who has permission to access information on a computer for certain purposes to access that information for an improper reason.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33pBPCF (Reporting by Sara Merken)