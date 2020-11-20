Hanna Andersson, Salesforce ink deal to settle CCPA data breach class action

Hanna Andersson LLC and Salesforce.com Inc have reached a proposed agreement with plaintiffs to resolve class claims related to a 2019 data breach, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement.

The litigation, composed of two consolidated cases against the children’s apparel retailer and cloud technology services provider, was one of the early cases alleging a violation of the California Consumer Privacy Act, which took effect Jan. 1. Hanna has agreed to pay $400,000 and take corrective measures to resolve the claims, according to the unopposed motion filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

