Seyfarth says full recovery is near after malware attack

Seyfarth Shaw, which was hit with a malware attack last weekend, said Thursday the firm has brought its email system back online and anticipates it will have its critical systems fully restored by early next week.

The update from the Chicago-based firm came after a Monday announcement that it was the victim of a “sophisticated and aggressive malware attack that appears to be ransomware.” Seyfarth had said many of its systems were encrypted and the firm had locked them down as a precautionary measure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dvyKER