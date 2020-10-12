Seyfarth takes systems down after malware attack

Seyfarth Shaw was hit with a “sophisticated and aggressive” malware attack over the weekend, the firm said in a statement Monday.

The Chicago-based firm said that it was the victim of an attack on Saturday that “appears to be ransomware.” Seyfarth hasn’t found evidence that client or firm data were accessed or taken but has shut down its systems, some of which were encrypted, “as a precautionary measure,” the firm said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jVWu7M