Sheppard Mullin cultivates talent pipeline with new privacy and cybersecurity law fellowship

As demand for privacy and cybersecurity lawyers continues to rise, Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton wants to help recent law school graduates gain client-facing experience with a new 18-month fellowship program.

Direct experience builds skills in a way that law schools can’t, said Liisa Thomas, co-leader of the firm’s privacy and cybersecurity practice, as the firm announced the fellowship on Monday. “We’re trying to fill that gap by giving people hands-on experience and create a pipeline of people who are privacy and cyber attorneys.”

