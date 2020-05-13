E-commerce company Shopify beats TCPA lawsuit over marketing texts

A federal judge in Oakland, California on Wednesday granted Shopify’s motion to dismiss a proposed class action under a federal robocall law filed by a man who received two spam text messages after making a purchase on a website that uses the e-commerce company’s platform.

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the man’s complaint alleging the Canada-based company directly participates in unauthorized text marketing campaigns to consumers’ cellphones fails to plead sufficient facts to show Shopify sent or was directly involved with sending the texts.

