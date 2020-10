Sujit Raman has left his post at the U.S. Department of Justice to join Sidley Austin’s privacy and cybersecurity group, the firm said Tuesday.

Raman, who was a U.S. associate deputy attorney general, joins Sidley in Washington, D.C., where he will also support the firm’s litigation, national security and trade practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lJRO5a