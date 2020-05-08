Medical device company beats some claims in data security suit

A federal judge in San Diego has trimmed some claims from a lawsuit accusing Solara Medical Supplies LLC of failing to safeguard individuals’ personal and medical data, while largely rejecting the company’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff on Thursday granted in part and denied in part Solara’s motion to dismiss the claims brought by six plaintiffs, seeking to represent a nationwide class, who alleged the company’s negligent failure to protect its computer systems allowed cyber criminals to access data such as the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and confidential medical information of patients.

