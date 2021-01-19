Sonic stuck with negligence claim after judge refuses to revisit data breach ruling

An Ohio federal judge declined Tuesday to reconsider his ruling that allowed a class of financial institutions to proceed with their negligence claim against Sonic Corp over a 2017 breach that exposed customers’ payment data.

The decision comes after the fast-food restaurant chain asked U.S. District Judge James Gwin in Cleveland to revisit a July 2020 ruling on the company’s motion to dismiss the case, in which he held, in part, that the “economic loss doctrine” doesn’t bar the financial institutions’ claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38XzpOF