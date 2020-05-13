Southwest secures dismissal of workers' biometric privacy claims

An Illinois federal court has ruled that proposed class claims brought against Southwest Airlines Co by employees under an Illinois biometric privacy law must go forward before a federal labor board instead of in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger in Chicago on Tuesday granted Southwest’s motion to dismiss, ruling that the claims of three of the named plaintiffs, who started as unionized ramp agents before being promoted to supervisory roles, must proceed before an “adjustment board” under the Railway Labor Act, while claims of a non-unionized fourth plaintiff must be sent to arbitration because he signed an agreement requiring arbitration of some claims as part of employment for non-union members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35Ww4MR