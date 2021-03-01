Squire Patton Boggs lands privacy leader from BakerHostetler as firms jostle to meet demand

Squire Patton Boggs has added Baker & Hostetler partner Alan Friel, as law firms continue to recruit privacy and cybersecurity leaders to strengthen the evolving practice area.

Friel joins the firm in Los Angeles as a partner and deputy chair of its global data privacy and cybersecurity practice. At BakerHostetler, he held several leadership positions, including as leader of the U.S. consumer privacy practice and co-chair of the firm’s retail, restaurant and e-commerce industry initiative.

